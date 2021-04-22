New Green Deal Platform Launches Featuring Some Of Malta’s Leading Experts In Sustainability And Renewable Energy

A new online platform has launched to help facilitate the implementation of Green Deal projects in Malta.

Green Deal Malta will feature some of the island’s leading experts in the field of sustainability and renewable energy, including Minister Miriam Dalli, MEP Roberta Metsola, Professor Simone Borg and the European Commission itself, discussing Green Deal projects and practices across Malta.

If you didn’t know, the European Green Deal is all about boosting the efficient use of resources and moving to a clean, circular economy, while also restoring biodiversity and making Europe carbon neutral by 2050.

And Malta needs to start taking things more seriously

The platform is intended to be a one-stop forum for all sustainability matters with the aim of practically implementing Green Deal projects so that Malta can reduce its emission of greenhouse gases.

Green Deal Malta is the brainchild of Ewropa Consultancy and is led by a team of passionate experts who are committed to seeing more Green Deal projects flourish in Malta.

If you have a vision, idea or solution on how Green Deal can be implemented in Malta, you can get in touch with Ewropa Consultancy via the Green Deal Malta website or on email at [email protected] / [email protected]

