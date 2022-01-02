New Year, New Tree: Check Out The Upcoming Tree Planting Event In Mġarr

The New Year’s period is typically a great time for setting intentions, goals, and resolutions for the following year, or simply just a time to benefit from a new beginning. Saġġar is organising another tree planting event, to give people interested in contributing to the environment the time to do just that! For those who are not aware, Saġġar is an environmental NGO that aims to bring about proactive collaboration for the ecological rehabilitation of the Maltese islands by planting one million native trees and shrubs, all over Malta and Gozo.

The next event is set to be happening on 9th January at Vincent’s Eco Farm, in the rural locality of Mġarr. A fun activity that is inclusive across all ages, it’s a great opportunity to have some fun while contributing to the environment.

The tree planting events are free of charge, and invite people from all walks of life to reconnect with nature and give back to society simultaneously. Saġġar is an organisation managed by the QLZH Foundation, the social impact voluntary organisation of the Quicklets and Zanzi Homes brands. Share with someone who needs to know about this