‘Next Mayhem In Għarb’: Proposed Fireworks Factory To Take Up 4,000 Sqm Of ODZ Land

“This is the same factory that exploded a few years ago, killing several people,” one of the residents told Lovin Malta.

Residents of Gharb have reached out to Lovin Malta and expressed their concern regarding the permit for the fireworks factory, which has already been rejected by the locals.

A permit for the reconstruction of a fireworks factory on 4,000 square metres of ODZ land has surfaced in the quaint locality of Għarb in Gozo.

The resident also described it as “the next mayhem in Għarb” and stressed that none of the locals want this development.

Just a few weeks had passed since the locality of Għarb celebrated a massive win after a controversial permit for a new road on 5,000 sqm of ODZ land was not endorsed by the Planning Authority.

Another permit threatening the environment and peace that comes with Għarb has already surfaced, and the locals can’t seem to catch a break.

The architect behind the proposed reconstruction is Emanuel Vella, who was coincidentally the same architect leading the controversial permit for the new road in Għarb.

The proposed development would take up 3963.6 sqm of ODZ land right on the edge of the locality if it were to be approved.

The reconstruction of the factory would take place a mere 250 metres from the chapel of San Dimitri, which is arguably too close.

A referendum held way back in 2010 had also resulted in the residents of Għarb opposing the construction of new firework facilities in the locality. This came after the previous factory exploded and tragically took four lives.

A similar application submitted in 2017 was withdrawn, although some elements of the new application are still identical to the previous one.

Representations are being accepted until 11th February, with many residents appealing for people to object to the development.

