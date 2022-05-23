Friends of the Earth, a local environmental NGO, is demanding a shift towards a fossil-free Malta amidst the gas pipeline plans.

At the ‘A Gas Pipeline’ conference held last Friday, the current gas pipeline plans were thoroughly discussed, as well as the climate crisis, and the need for renewable energy sources.

“We believe public money should be invested in the energy of the future, not of the past,” Suzanne Maas, the Climate Campaign coordinator at Friends of the Earth Malta said.

“There is no time to waste; for reasons of climate change and energy security, Malta should instead focus on local renewable energy, importing green electricity and improving energy efficiency.”

The proposed pipeline, a 159km long pipeline project from Delimara in Malta to Gela in Italy, is set to cost up to €400 million.