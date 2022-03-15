‘Not A Tree’ Signs Courtesy Of Extinction Rebellion Pop Up All Over University Of Malta

“We needed a sign that would capture people’s attention in a fun and different way, keeping with the air of rebellious activism of XR, so we came up with this ‘NOT A TREE’ sign,” an XR representative told Lovin Malta.

As the ongoing electoral campaign commences, XR has been planning the upcoming climate rally, to make sure the environment is given a voice amidst the chaos.

Signs with the words ‘Not A Tree’ have popped up in various places around the University of Malta, an action courtesy of Extinction Rebellion Malta (XR).

“We were hoping to relate to people’s anger towards the mass massacre of trees and green areas we are seeing in Malta,” they explained.

On the sign, there is also a QR code that one can scan, which would help one learn more about the upcoming climate rally that XR are holding.

“We aimed to intrigue people because obviously they know that the pole we stuck the sign-on is not a tree and hopefully get them to scan the code to learn more about the climate rally we are hosting this Saturday,” they said.

The rally, which is going to be held in front of Parliament on 19th March, is aimed at raising awareness on the environmental matters that politicians need to be focusing on.

Check out the event for the climate rally here.

What do you think of this action?