د . إAEDSRر . س

Not All Hunters? Hunting Federation Says Flamingo-Killer Is Not A Member And Speaks Of ‘Disgust And Condemnation’

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The Federation of Conservationist Trappers (FKNK) stated that the hunter who shot down four flamingos earlier today is not a member of “a civilised society”, let alone the community of hunters of te FKNK.

“FKNK will continue to work, both locally and at European and international level, in favour of the socio-cultural and sustainable traditions of hunting and trapping in the Maltese islands,” Secretary General Daniel Xriha said.

The FKNK said that its thousands of hunting and trapping members would never allow any offender to remain part of the federation, calling the hunter’s actions “acts of total disgust and condemnation”.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: WATCH: Last Moments Of This Morning’s Flock Of Flamingos As BirdLife Reiterates Call For No-Hunting Zone

Belle dives deep into seas and stories. She’s passionate about mental health, environmental sustainability and social justice. When she’s not out and about with her dog, she’s more than happy to hear from you.

You may also love

View All