Not All Hunters? Hunting Federation Says Flamingo-Killer Is Not A Member And Speaks Of ‘Disgust And Condemnation’

The Federation of Conservationist Trappers (FKNK) stated that the hunter who shot down four flamingos earlier today is not a member of “a civilised society”, let alone the community of hunters of te FKNK.

“FKNK will continue to work, both locally and at European and international level, in favour of the socio-cultural and sustainable traditions of hunting and trapping in the Maltese islands,” Secretary General Daniel Xriha said.

The FKNK said that its thousands of hunting and trapping members would never allow any offender to remain part of the federation, calling the hunter’s actions “acts of total disgust and condemnation”.

What do you make of this?