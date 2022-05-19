Objections Flood In Against Proposed Quarry On ODZ Land In Birżebbuġa

Among the representations, residents and environmentalists are warning of the unprecedented harm that the approval of such an application would bring with it.

The application, filed by Paul Falzon, is for the development of a quarry on over 6,000 sqm of ODZ land, situated in the southern part of Malta.

An application for a quarry in lower coralline limestone for hard rock on virgin agricultural land has recently surfaced, and Għaqda Storja u Kultura Birżebbuġa is urging people to appeal against it.

“The emission of dust particles, noise pollution and vibrations from the quarry and the negative impact on the surrounding environment including coating of vegetation, contamination of soils, water pollution, change in plant species composition and a key loss of habitat in the area,” the representations read.

“There will also be a negative impact on local property in the hamlet of Bengħajsa from coating and soiling of property, damage to local property from the use of blasting operations particularly to in-ground water storage facilities within these properties and agricultural activities in the area.”

They are also warning of the incoming and outgoing roads to the quarry not being designed for articulated trucks, stressing that they are country roads.

“The proposed quarry will also have a negative visual impact in an area within the buffer zone of an Area of Ecological importance just 300m away from the Bengħisa fort and very close to a Natura 2000 site. This development would be irreversible in an area that has the potential to be improved and used for social recreation,” it said.

“A further concern is the gas facility in close proximity to the proposed quarry and the potential risks that arise from this. We are unaware of any due diligence or independent verification that any blasting from the quarry will not have any negative impacts on the gas facility.”

Objections are being accepted until this Friday 27th May, by sending an email to [email protected] quoting the application number, PA/02673/22, in the subject line.

