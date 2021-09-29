ODZ Agritourism Facility At Mġarr Eco-Farm Gets Planning Authority Green Light

The Planning Authority has just approved the development application for the construction of an agritourism facility on ODZ land in Mġarr within Vincent’s Eco Farm.

The permit outlines that the eco-farm will start offering accommodation services, to mainly accommodate tourists.

The site mainly consists of garigue and agricultural fields, situated in the southern area of Zebbiegħ.

The agritourism facility will feature five one-storey blocks, four of which will be dedicated to touristic accomodation, and the other to be used as a reception, kitchen and also a restaurant.

In previous months, environmental organisations had objected to the proposed development, given that the area is within ODZ land.

Din l-Art Ħelwa had objected, saying that the facility could easily be located in other areas of the vicinity that do not classify as an outside development zone.

The permit was approved with no opposition from any of the Planning Authority’s Board members.

What do you make of this?