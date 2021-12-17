One Step Ahead: Melita To Achieve Carbon Neutrality In 2022

The initiative in question aims to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement by reducing greenhouse gasses to a level that is predicted to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Melita also confirmed that it has sent its commitment letter to join the United Nations’ Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi).

Melita has just announced that it will be making the shift to carbon neutrality in 2022, one year ahead of its previously announced target of achieving it by 2023.

“In all our decisions, including our network upgrades, we take into account the impact on the environment, and especially how we can minimise or reduce carbon emissions,” Harald Roesch, the CEO at Melita said.

By achieving carbon neutrality, it means that the carbon emissions from the daily running of Melita’s business, which include direct emissions from company vehicles, and indirect emissions from the electricity used to provide services, are balanced through carbon reduction.

Melita initially started rolling out a fleet of electric vehicles earlier last year; further reduction of emissions will be achieved by switching almost 40% of company vehicles to electric during 2022.

90% of the fleet is predicted to be powered by electricity by 2025.

Melita is also planning to build additional solar farms in Malta to generate green power for its operations, using Malta-based suppliers.

It will also be prioritising suppliers that have similar carbon neutrality targets and work with other partners to reduce emissions.

Share to raise awareness