Our Planet Our Health: 2022 World Health Day With A Special Focus On Climate Crisis

“In the midst of a pandemic, a polluted planet, increasing diseases like cancer, asthma, heart disease, on World Health Day 2022, WHO will focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being,” it said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) decided to focus this year’s campaign on planetary health – and why this in turn is vital for everyone’s health.

Today, 7th April, marks World Health Day, and this time it came along with a special focus on the growing climate crisis, and the urgent actions needed to keep both people and the earth healthy.

“WHO estimates that more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes. This includes the climate crisis which is the single biggest health threat facing humanity. The climate crisis is also a health crisis,” it urged.

The organisation also posed the following questions to spark a discussion on the matter;

Are we able to reimagine a world where clean air, water and food are available to all?

Where economies are focused on health and well-being?

Where cities are liveable and people have control over their health and the health of the planet?

“Our political, social and commercial decisions are driving the climate and health crisis. Over 90% of people breathe unhealthy air resulting from the burning of fossil fuels. A heating world is seeing mosquitos spread diseases farther and faster than ever before.”

“Extreme weather events, land degradation and water scarcity are displacing people and affecting their health. Pollution and plastics are found at the bottom of our deepest oceans, the highest mountains, and have made their way into our food chain.”

“Systems that produce highly processed, unhealthy foods and beverages are driving a wave of obesity, increasing cancer and heart disease while generating a third of global greenhouse gas emissions,” it explained.

