Over 400 Tyres Removed From St George’s Bay With Many More Still Polluting Seabed

Over 400 tyres were removed from St George’s Bay in the span of a single month, with many more still polluting the seabed.

Local adventurer and environmentalist Raniero Borg took to his popular social media channel to highlight the sheer amount of tyres polluting the bay.

“With the help of many volunteer divers, we were able to collect such a large amount that I am still impressed,” he said.

A total of four clean-up sessions were held over the span of the month, amounting to more than 400 tyres being removed.

However, Raniero indicated that there are many more lying on the seabed, highlighting just how much of a problem pollution in the sea is.

Meanwhile, a popular fitness instructor just completed a three-day solo clean-up around Malta and Gozo, where he collected over 50 bags of rubbish from several beaches.

In one shocking video, Mark Galea Pace documented a beach in Paradise Bay that was covered in litter, including plastic and people’s waste.

“This is not paradise island,” he said.

Just last week, a loggerhead turtle was found dead on Balluta Bay after it ingested a fishing hook and line.

