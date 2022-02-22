Owen Bonnici Says He ‘Absolutely Doesn’t Agree’ With Current Marsaskala Marina Plans
Minister for Research and Innovation Owen Bonnici has said that he “absolutely doesn’t agree” with the Marsaskala marina plans that were published last summer.
He reiterated that this position is the same as Prime Minister Robert Abela and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, who recently opposed the plans.
“I absolutely do not agree with the Marsaskala marina plans that were published during Summer,” the Minister said during an interview on ONE.
Similarly to Fearne, Bonnici also said that the inner part of the bay should be organised in a way that makes sense in today’s world.
He also said that an extension of the marina into the outer part of the bay does not make sense, thus rejecting the current plans.
He also said that any development for this zone needs to have a number of principles satisfied within the plans, mentioning swimmers’ rights to swim and cultural traditions that should be respected.
