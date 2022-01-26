PA Suspends Decision On Disputed 51 Flat Block In Nadur
Earlier today the Planning Authority suspended the decision on the widely disputed 51 flat block that is being proposed in Nadur, Gozo.
The decision was suspended over concerns on who actually owns the land in question, as ownership issues have come up many times.
During the meeting, the Planning Board apparently suspended the decision in order to consult with its legal office, due to said ownership issues.
The development application is proposing excavation of the site to required levels, proposed construction of basement garages to accommodate 61 car spaces and 40 overlying residential apartments and 11 penthouses, including landscaping.
Over 1,300 people had submitted their representations against the controversial permit, and while it had initially led to the suspension of the application, it returned again just a few months later.
The PA’s case officer had also recommended the application be approved.
Representatives from a number of environmental NGOs were also present during the hearing and spoke out against the application.
