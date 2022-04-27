Palm Trees Surrounded By Concrete In Munxar To Be Rectified By Contractor

Photos of the trees were sent to Lovin Malta by a concerned Gozitan resident, who pointed out the lack of space that the trees were left with.

A line of palm trees alongside a pavement in Munxar has been surrounded by concrete during embellishment works being carried out in the area.

Upon reaching out to the Ministry of Gozo, it was confirmed that the Munxar local council is responsible for the embellishment works of the area.

Lovin Malta then reached out to the local council for a comment on the matter, where it was confirmed that this was done due to the trees being exposed to a risk of collapse.

“The Munxar local council is performing embellishment works in the area. The palm trees were shifting outwards with the risk of collapse since no retaining walls were present,” it said.

“Work is still underway and the situation of the lack of space for the tree trunks is being rectified by the contractor as we speak,” it confirmed.

“The previous pavement, as you can see from google maps, was fully surrounding the palm trees. As such from day one, it was the Munxar local council’s idea to reconstruct the pavement and include enough space (known as ‘konok’ in Maltese) around the palm trees,” it said.

