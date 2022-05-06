Uċuħ Tar-Raba’: Photographic Exhibition Documenting Maltese Farmers Launching Today
A photographic exhibition, exploring the faces of Maltese farmers in today’s day and age is launching soon, by Friends of the Earth Malta,
The exhibition, in collaboration with the one and only Darrin Zammit Lupi, is called ‘Uċuħ ir-Raba”, which translates to, ‘Faces of the Fields’.
“Through this exhibition, we want to tell the story of ten Maltese farmers, who have been chosen for their environmentally-friendly farming practices and reveal some of the faces behind Maltese produce,” the exhibition synopsis reads.
“We invite you to learn about Malta’s farmers and embark on an exploration of their genuine passion for agriculture, which, in the face of several struggles, serves as the fuel that keeps them going,” it said.
The project explores many people within the field, including Emanuela from the Veg Box, Cane from Biome Munch, Joe from the Manikata Eco Farm, and Maria from the San Blas Farm in Nadur.
“Despite their essential work, farmers experience several challenges and are not always supported, especially by important policies that are shaping the food and farming landscape,” it said.
“Farmers also produce an abundance of diverse and healthy fruit and vegetables that are picked fresh throughout the seasons, providing us with nutritious food.”
It is intended to raise awareness of the reality of being a farmer, in order to help explore the difficulties and challenges encountered in the field.
The exhibition will be running from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th May on Republic Street, Valletta (near the Parliament) and from Thursday 26th to Sunday 29th May on Għar id-Dud, Sliema.
