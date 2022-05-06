Uċuħ Tar-Raba’: Photographic Exhibition Documenting Maltese Farmers Launching Today

A photographic exhibition, exploring the faces of Maltese farmers in today’s day and age is launching soon, by Friends of the Earth Malta,

The exhibition, in collaboration with the one and only Darrin Zammit Lupi, is called ‘Uċuħ ir-Raba”, which translates to, ‘Faces of the Fields’.

“Through this exhibition, we want to tell the story of ten Maltese farmers, who have been chosen for their environmentally-friendly farming practices and reveal some of the faces behind Maltese produce,” the exhibition synopsis reads.

“We invite you to learn about Malta’s farmers and embark on an exploration of their genuine passion for agriculture, which, in the face of several struggles, serves as the fuel that keeps them going,” it said.