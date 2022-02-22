In Photos: Neglected Bengħajsa Fortress Ditch Turned Into A Junkyard
A literal junkyard has been made out of the Bengħajsa Fortress in Birżebbuġa, as alarming photos of the ditch emerge.
All sorts of waste ranging from refrigerators, furniture, water tanks, tyres and so much more have been spotted at the ditch of the neglected 1910 fortress.
Photos taken by a Lovin Malta representative show the shocking state that the ditch is in, with people clearly using it as a spot for waste refusal.
Check out the photos here:
Lovin Malta also reached out to Parks Malta to report the excessive waste, in hopes that this will be cleared soon enough.
Presently, the fortress is privately owned and public access within is not permitted. The fort and its surroundings are currently in a state of neglect.
The fortress was built between 1910 and 1912 by the British, and it is the southernmost fortification in the Maltese islands.
This is yet another historic building that should not be falling in such a state of neglect but should be restored and returned back to the public, as such an integral part of the island’s history.
If you ever encounter any sort of dumping out in nature or such places, don’t hesitate to reach out at [email protected]
Do you think more needs to be done to protect Malta’s history?