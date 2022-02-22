In Photos: Neglected Bengħajsa Fortress Ditch Turned Into A Junkyard

A literal junkyard has been made out of the Bengħajsa Fortress in Birżebbuġa, as alarming photos of the ditch emerge.

All sorts of waste ranging from refrigerators, furniture, water tanks, tyres and so much more have been spotted at the ditch of the neglected 1910 fortress.

Photos taken by a Lovin Malta representative show the shocking state that the ditch is in, with people clearly using it as a spot for waste refusal.

Check out the photos here: