Check Out These Six Easy Ways You Can Go Plastic-Free This July In Malta

July marks a key initiative to support going plastic-free in order to help both raise awareness of plastic pollution but also, to help reach the goal of a plastic-free world. Through The Plastic Free Foundation, a whole month has been dedicated to the foundations’ key initiative that has grown since 2011 into a fully-fledged challenge. Yet, it can seem difficult at first glance on how we can go plastic-free for a day, let alone for an entire month. After all, using plastic has become so ingrained in our society – from the way we package our food and even using it for convenience’s sake. Luckily, it is not as hard as it may seem. In this day and age, there are so many alternatives to plastic that are constantly being made available to consumers. As such, here are six easy ways for you to go plastic-free for July and even far beyond! 1. Avoid buying plastic bottles

This is probably something that is the most common method of going plastic-free. Not only are plastic bottles some of the most common plastic items you can find on the market, but they are also some of the easiest to cut out. Therefore, as much as you can, opt for buying glass bottles or have a reusable one to make sure that you don’t need to stay buying bottles in the first place. Not only would you be helping the environment with this method – but you’d also be saving money in the long term. It is also the perfect opportunity to invest in reverse osmosis. Not only would it let you have clean water on tap all the time, but you also are able to remove your need for buying bottles of water all the time. Like this, all you’d need is a metal, reusable bottle for your refills each day. 2. Reduce, reuse and then recycle! The priority should always be reducing your plastic waste or finding creative ways to reuse and repurpose them so that they do not end up being thrown away and wasted after a single-use. If you have to use plastic, one thing to always make sure of is that the plastic is recyclable. Yes, they are still bad but at least they can be recycled, in their own way, this can help. 3. Bring your own bags when shopping

When doing your shopping, it is easy to find it more convenient to accept the plastic bags that most grocers and supermarkets will offer when you are checking out your items. However, if you have your own bags to use – especially if they are cloth or another eco-friendly bag – then use them. It is a small and simple change to make to your life. 4. Bring your own mug for coffee (or tea!)

Getting your daily fix of coffee, tea or any hot beverage can be is a daily routine for many people. Whether you’re grabbing a drink on your way to work or just enjoying some time with your friends, the takeaway cups you get from your local café are likely not going to be eco-friendly. Fortunately, you can cut out your plastic waste here by buying your own steel mug. Most of the ones you can get on the market also will help keep your drink warm for much longer too, letting you enjoy your beverage to the fullest. 5. Say no to takeaway cutlery Sometimes, you do need cutlery for a takeaway. But, if you are getting a takeaway to your door you can definitely afford not to accept getting cutlery. Whether you are ordering through a delivery app or getting it directly from the restaurant, you pretty much are always able to opt-out of this choice. As a bonus, if you are getting sauces with your takeaway that you already have at home? Just ask for them not to be added. That way, you are using even less plastic. 6. Avoid excessive packaging

Rome wasn’t built in a day and going plastic-free will not happen overnight. As such, a simple step you can take is just starting with a reduction. Excessive packaging is wasteful in general, so cutting down on accepting such packaging is a good step to take anyway – and there are so many ways to do this. It can be as simple as not buying products that come in packs (go for loose products instead) or even buying in bulk to reduce packaging waste in the long term. Another alternative is to find brands that are similar to what you are looking for but have less packaging.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

The environment is going to be a crucial topic for years to come, especially as the effects of climate change become clearer around the world. Only by doing small things like this can the world truly shift towards going plastic-free, because plastics remain in demand while we still let there be a demand for them. You can find out more information about the Plastic Free Challenge here. Yet, think about turning plastic-free into more of a lifestyle choice rather than a challenge to do for a month. Share this story with your friends!