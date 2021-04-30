PN Wants All Environment Authority Board Meetings Open To Public: ‘We Must Ensure Absolute Transparency’

All board meetings at the Environment and Resources Authority, as well as their agendas and minutes, should be open to the general public, the Nationalist Party has proposed.

Shadow Environment Minister Robert Cutajar presented a private member’s bill to the Speaker today, outlining his plan to improve transparency at ERA, which has recently been criticised by a group of environmental NGOs for “siding with developers and road builders”.

Calling for “absolute transparency” within ERA, Cutajar said the general public and NGOs alike should also be allowed to submit proposals to the board during their meetings.

“We’re aware of the great damage that has been done and that is being done to our natural environment, including as a result of insensitive decisions by government entities,” Cutajar said.

“The PN will continue submitting concrete and feasible proposals with the sole aim of ensuring that while a balance is struck between the environment and development, the quality of life of the people of Malta is always prioritised.”

“While safeguarding the environment in the present, we should also introduce laws and take concrete action to leave future generations with a better environment.”

Nine environmental NGOs recently called for the resignation of ERA chairman Victor Axiak, accusing him of weakness when voting in favour of projects such as Central Link, the construction of a roundabout in Burmarrad, and the uprooting of mature of carob trees in Dingli.

Do you agree with the PN’s proposal?