Qala Saga: Promotional Material Shows Plans For Swimming Pool, But Permit Was Never Applied For It

Despite the fact that no permits are in place, work on the pool appears to have already started, sources told Lovin Malta.

The promotional sales material, seen by Lovin Malta, shows plans for the construction of a pool behind the building.

Promotional material for a controversial development in Qala Gozo depicts the plan for a massive swimming pool, but a permit was never applied for it.

This comes after the latest news of illegal excavation works being carried out in Outside Development Zone by Joseph Portelli, in relation to the same project.

Local activist group Moviment Graffitti criticised the plans earlier this morning, questioning why the authorities were allowing illegal work to proceed without any consequences.

The project mainly comprises 64 apartments, to be built on three football pitches worth of land within Outside Development Zone, and is another by construction magnate Portelli.

The development has already been receiving endless criticism and is being objected to by the Qala Local Council and environmental NGOs, who have filed an appeal against it.

They also asked for the works to be halted until the appeal is complete but this was rejected by Environment and Planning Tribunal.

