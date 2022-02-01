Ramblers Continue Fighting For FKNK Miżieb And Aħrax Contract To Be Scrapped

“The Ramblers’ Association of Malta wishes to express its disappointment at the decision of The Administrative Review Tribunal not to annul the concession,” it said in a statement.

In recent days, The Administrative Review Tribunal decided not to annul the concession given by the government to Malta’s hunting lobby the FKNK, over the public lands of Aħrax and the woodland of Miżieb.

The Ramblers Association of Malta has recently committed to appealing the tribunal decision regarding the FKNK Miżieb And Aħrax contract, promising to continue fighting until it is scrapped.

“Despite this decision, the association believes that there are strong grounds for an appeal and wishes to announce that it be appealing this decision in the coming days,” it continued.

“In this way, the association will continue in its efforts to guarantee an unrestricted right of public access for all the inhabitants of the Maltese islands to these territories.”

This comes following a number of organisations filing two lawsuits against the Lands Authority regarding the contract, including the Ramblers Association of Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Birdlife Malta, and Din L-Art Ħelwa.

A few months back, Lovin Malta had conducted an investigation into the contract biding the land to the FKNK, as well as scouting in Mizieb to see whether the contract’s requirements are being fulfilled accordingly.

Lovin Malta found that the FKNK and the Lands Authority were in breach of various requirements within the contract, and this by itself should have been enough to nullify the contract.

Check out Lovin Malta’s investigation here.

Do you think Miżieb And Aħrax should be given back to the public?