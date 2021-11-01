Ranger Unit Reminds Maltese Public To Not Capture Legally Protected Frogs

“Frogs are legally protected. Take nothing but photos,” the unit said in a Facebook post.

This comes after the unit received multiple calls that people were catching tadpoles of wild frogs on the Chadwick Lakes trail this weekend.

The HPF Ranger Unit has issued a reminder for the general public to refrain from capturing wild frogs, as they are legally protected.

“We need them to remain in the wild,” it said.

The unit addressed how they can understand that children are curious and would be drawn to exploring, however, these creatures need to be safeguarded in their own natural habitat.

“Please show your children a video of a frog’s development and inform them of the legal protection of these amazing animals in Malta,” the unit suggested.

Endemic to the islands of Malta and Sicily, the Painted Frog is the only naturally occurring amphibian in the Maltese Islands.

The ranger unit is also urging people to report anyone seen catching frogs and tadpoles, to the ERA enforcement service at (+356) 9921 0404 after office hours, weekends, and public holidays.

