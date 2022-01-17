Regeneration Works Are Being Carried Out In Miżieb Due To Previous Fires, FKNK Clarifies

Malta’s hunting lobby FKNK has provided a clarification regarding the piles of rubble and debris which have appeared across Miżieb nature reserve.

In a reply given to ORCA Malta, the Outdoor Recreation and Camping Association, the FKNK clarified that the rubble and debris that has been left around is due to regeneratory works.

“Regenaratory works are being carried out in Miżieb due to the fires that affected the areas, killing thousands of trees,” a representative for the FKNK told ORCA.