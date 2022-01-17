Regeneration Works Are Being Carried Out In Miżieb Due To Previous Fires, FKNK Clarifies
Malta’s hunting lobby FKNK has provided a clarification regarding the piles of rubble and debris which have appeared across Miżieb nature reserve.
In a reply given to ORCA Malta, the Outdoor Recreation and Camping Association, the FKNK clarified that the rubble and debris that has been left around is due to regeneratory works.
“Regenaratory works are being carried out in Miżieb due to the fires that affected the areas, killing thousands of trees,” a representative for the FKNK told ORCA.
“We are also carrying out works to uproot alien trees like acacia to be able to plant indigenous trees and shrubs in the near future.”
Lovin Malta had also previously reached out to the FKNK president Lucas Micallef, but no response was ever provided.
This comes after multiple people including independent candidate Arnold Cassola and PN councillor Ivan Castillo had reached out to Lovin Malta flagging the matter.
“Due to these works, we are bringing in soil, which is being placed in one place initially, to be able to spread around and be placed in areas to plant new trees,” the representative said.
“Similarly, rocks are also being brought into Miżieb to construct rubble walls to serve as boundaries in case of fire and to prevent soil erosion when it rains.”
All the above works are being done with the relevant permits and with continuous coordination with ERA and Ambjent Malta.
“The waste shown in the photo was dumped illegally by an irresponsible individual. We are currently making sure that this waste is removed from the area and disposed of responsibly,” the representative explained.
