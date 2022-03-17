Residents Concerned Over Binġemma Application In ODZ Category 3 Settlement

“Saddened, watching one of the few rural areas left in Malta fall into ruin. I used to live there when I was younger. It is a beautiful hamlet in the outskirts of rabat. If this development gets the green light, others will follow in the area,” they told Lovin Malta.

The proposed development plans to transform and reconstruct the existing category 3 farmhouse, adding on various basements, an indoor pool and an external pool.

Residents have raised concerns over a development application to reconstruct a farmhouse in an ODZ category 3 settlement, in the quaint hamlet of Binġemma in the limits of Rabat.

“It’s a shame because this will certainly turn into what I call ‘Burdell’! Like a ‘mini-hotel’ or farmhouse for rent!” the resident lamented.

“Everyone’s speaking about the environment, but we are seeing little-to-no action,” they said.

The development application plans to demolish an existing residence and reconstruction of the same, following the original built-up footprint, in a category 3 settlement. It includes the excavation of 2 floors of the basement with basement -1 used as a storage, cinema, indoor pool and spa area while basement -2 is used as a garage for private cars.

The application also includes the construction of an external pool and an outdoor kitchen on the ground floor.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) also deemed the application as objectionable from an environmental point of view.

“Comparison between existing and proposed plans (Docs.13a & 14a), it is being noted that the proposed development will extend significantly from that currently existing on site, noting the proposed extension of passageway and construction of a pool with extensive decking area and outdoor kitchen with ancillaries,” it said.

“These interventions will lead to significant uptake of undeveloped rural land, formalization of the site and proliferation of development within this area ODZ. Additionally, the proposed modern finish of the dwelling (Docs.1l-m), is not considered compatible with the rural characteristics of the area.”

“In view of the above, this development application is objectionable from an environmental point of view.”

A previous similar application from 2000 for an extension of existing dwellings was also refused by the Planning Authority.

Representations against the permit are being accepted until Friday 18th March.

Share to raise awareness