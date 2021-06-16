Roberta Metsola Hits Back At Environment Minister: ‘He’s Devoid Of Vision, Ambition And Inspiration’

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola has called out Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia for “lacking vision, ambition and inspiration” after he criticised her “green manifesto” in Parliament yesterday.

“Imagine being Environment Minister and to be so devoid of any vision, any ambition, any inspiration, that you stand up in Parliament to say that a green, circular, economy is a ‘fairy-tale’,” Metsola said.

“Our Minister shrugged and told us that it is useless to demand better, because the best he can do is perpetuate the undeniable mess that characterises the management of our natural and urban environment at the moment.”

“He is wrong. Utterly wrong. Malta is so much better. But more than anything it is sad. Sad that Aaron Farrugia cannot see the wood for the trees (not that he’s allowed very many to be left). Sad that he only thinks in terms of ‘what is’ rather than ‘what can be’.”