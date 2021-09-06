Rubble Wall Collapses In Baħrija Mere Days After It Was Built

A traditional ‘ħajt tas-sejjieħ’ in the limits of Baħrija was found collapsed after this weekend’s storm.

The rubble wall only lasted a few days after it was built recently, and gave way after just a few minutes of rain and wind.

A local farmer described this wall as “anything apart from being a wall” when speaking with PN candidate Clifford Zahra Fenech, who wanted to raise awareness over the shoddy walls.

The wall can be found at Triq ta’ Bieb ir-Ruwa, Baħrija.

Zahra Fenech flagged the issue in a Facebook post and stressed that traditional rubble walls should be built with the correct technique to avoid such complications. Typically, rubble walls last decades and are reliably strong.