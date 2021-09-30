San Anton Gardens’ Much-Needed Maintenance Works Will Be Tackled By Malta’s Environment Minister

“I am taking responsibility for the maintenance work which is required and have asked the authorities for the necessary funds to start the works immediately,” the Minister wrote in a Facebook status.

The statement comes following President George Vella directly calling on Farrugia to restore the state of the gardens earlier this morning.

The Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has taken responsibility to undertake maintenance works at San Anton Gardens, which are long overdue.

The matter was gathering an influx of negative reactions on social media over the last few days, as the garden’s current state is starting to resemble the likes of an abandoned place.

“Although the Minister is technically only responsible for soft landscaping and the ponds within the garden, the works cannot be put off any longer,” he said.

“I stand in solidarity with all those that expressed their disappointment on the state of the gardens, as it’s been years that certain structural damages were meant to be fixed,” Farrugia said.

The gardens are in desperate need of works, especially certain walls, pavements, and benches, which have been seen in photos that have been circulating over the last few days.

