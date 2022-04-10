Here’s How Much You Could Save With Solar Panels In Malta

Global Energy prices are on the rise – so what can you do to control your electricity bills from going through the roof? Simple, make the switch to Renewable Energy by installing solar panels in your home. Apart from being great for the planet, renewable energy is also cost-effective. So, you can enjoy your comforts at affordable prices. Living on a sunny island, Malta has the best sources of renewable energy from solar and wind power. Turbines are massive and need regular maintenance, making photovoltaic panels the better choice. Installing PV panels in your home or workplace does come with an initial investment cost, but these panels will soon start paying for themselves and can generate some cash too, it’s better than money in the bank. To encourage people to install solar panels in their homes, the government is offering a Rebate Grant that cuts down the initial cost by as much as €3000.00 per family.

Using solar energy has the possibility to reduce both your water and electricity bills, with the potential for you to sell all surplus energy to the government, thus making a profit. Any excess units of electricity that you will have generated can be sold to Enemalta at the price of 0.105 cents/unit over a contracted period of twenty years when applying for a Rebate Grant, or 0.15 cents/unit without a Rebate Grant. But, what happens during those cold winter months, after the sun has gone down? Thanks to the Battery option that Solar Solutions have available, you can store any excess energy you generate in a battery to be used later when needed.

Making the switch to solar energy can be pretty simple with Solar Solutions. With seventeen years of experience under their belt, the professional team can guide you on which solar panel will best suit your home and your lifestyle. The very first thing that Solar Solutions do is to understand your unique consumption patterns and the available space on your roof. Once this is done, they will offer a site visit to get a clearer picture of the most suitable PV system size that meets your requirements. This means that you don’t need to worry about learning the difference between a PV system, a PV system with batteries or a Solar Water Heater because the pro’s will have your back.

The team at Solar Solutions will also assess what type of electric supply you have from Enemalta. Once they have established if you have a Single or Three Phase supply, they can recommend the correct system size for your home. A Single-Phase supply can handle up to 16 Amp PV system, which would generate around 4.50 kWp, this means that 11 high powered panels can generate approximately 7,000 units of electricity per year, giving you an average of 19 units per day. Once all has been decided, they will apply for your approval from REWS Department. Once your approval has been issued, you can then install your brand new solar panels! But, the process doesn’t end there. After installing some shiny new solar panels, Solar Solutions can also take care of finalising the REWS paperwork on your behalf so you can install a meter and begin to benefit from the PV system. You’re all set! If you ever have any queries, issues, or curiosities, Solar Solutions offer an after-sales service where dedicated in-house technicians and customer service agents will be able to assist you. So, if you are still thinking about PVs – now is the best time to invest in Renewable Energy. Tag someone who should go solar!