Scientists Unexpectedly Find Corals 10 Times Comino’s Size Off Marsaskala Coast

Coral mounds that are 10 times the size of Comino were discovered off Marsaskala’s coast by University of Malta scientists. The scientists said they found more than 1,500 mounds, Times of Malta reported.

The lead scientist, Aaron Micallef, said that stumbling upon this massive area filled with corals was “unparalleled and definitely not what we would have expected in this part of the Mediterranean Sea”.

“Most similar structures we know of are from tropical waters and are quite different from the ones we found offshore Malta.”