Scientists Unexpectedly Find Corals 10 Times Comino’s Size Off Marsaskala Coast
Coral mounds that are 10 times the size of Comino were discovered off Marsaskala’s coast by University of Malta scientists. The scientists said they found more than 1,500 mounds, Times of Malta reported.
The lead scientist, Aaron Micallef, said that stumbling upon this massive area filled with corals was “unparalleled and definitely not what we would have expected in this part of the Mediterranean Sea”.
“Most similar structures we know of are from tropical waters and are quite different from the ones we found offshore Malta.”
The mounds are on average 20 metres wide, at a depth of between 60 and 120 metres.
Because the sediment rises above the seafloor, it provides the perfect base for a wide range of organisms, including black corals, gorgonians, and colourful sea slugs and sea urchins.
But despite the fact that the organisms living on the mounds are endangered as well as protected by international law, anchors and fishing trawlers have already destroyed some of the mounds.
Large parts of the fragile ecosystems are already damaged or destroyed by trawling activities.
This Tuesday, the authorities were asked to declare the seafloor in this area as a Marine Special Area of Conservation by scientists from the Department of Geosciences.
Cover image credit: University of Malta
