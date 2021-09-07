Second Solar Farm Proposed On ODZ Land By The Same Maltese Company Behind Mġarr Plans
Another development involving greenhouses and a solar farm has been proposed on ODZ land, this time in the limits of Burmarrad.
Both permits were applied for by the same person, on behalf of Electrofix Group, a solar energy equipment supplier.
Similar to the proposed solar farms in Mġarr, it is already facing opposition by farmers and residents on local environmental social media platforms.
The proposed development will occupy approximately 26,051 sqm overlooking Triq Burmarrad and Triq is-Sardin in St. Pauls Bay.
The site is registered to be used for agricultural purposes, the same as the proposed Mġarr solar farm.
The latest ‘Solar Farms Policy’ states that a permit applied for “sites where evidence shows that the site or part thereof was ever registered as agricultural land” will not be approved.
Lovin Malta had previously spoken with Eman Vella, a local agricultural consultant, on whether it is feasible that solar farms are built on top of greenhouses.
“Mainly if the scope is to generate photovoltaic electricity on a commercial scale, light penetration in the greenhouse will be restricted leading to a lack of growth of plants inside,” said Vella.
This comes after outrage following the proposed Mgarr solar farms, which will occupy an area of land the size of seven football pitches, 43,000 sqm of arable land to be exact.
Lovin Malta attempted to contact Electrofix for a comment but no reply was given.
What do you make of this?