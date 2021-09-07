Second Solar Farm Proposed On ODZ Land By The Same Maltese Company Behind Mġarr Plans

Another development involving greenhouses and a solar farm has been proposed on ODZ land, this time in the limits of Burmarrad.

Both permits were applied for by the same person, on behalf of Electrofix Group, a solar energy equipment supplier.

Similar to the proposed solar farms in Mġarr, it is already facing opposition by farmers and residents on local environmental social media platforms.

The proposed development will occupy approximately 26,051 sqm overlooking Triq Burmarrad and Triq is-Sardin in St. Pauls Bay.

The site is registered to be used for agricultural purposes, the same as the proposed Mġarr solar farm.