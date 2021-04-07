Seed Wars! Every Maltese Household Will Get A Tiny Gift This Spring But Someone Else Is Taking Credit 

Check your letterboxes in the coming days because the Environment Ministry and Ambjent Malta are about to send everyone a mix of wildflower seeds to plant. Question is, did they rip off someone else’s idea? Nationalist politician Peter Agius certainly seems to think so. A few days ago, Agius announced he was sending free seeds from 11 types of flowers to anyone who drops him a message.

Seeds are being posted by Agius’ canvassers in envelopes with the politician’s face and previous campaign slogan ‘The Coming Spring’ (quite fitting for this initiative) printed on it. “They copied us on a simple initiative to send seeds to people’s homes, let alone how much they’re going to need to copy the electoral proposals we’re working on in the PN,” Agius said after Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia announced his scheme. “Keep following, Aaron Farrugia!” However, Farrugia said he has been working on this project for months and that the target was always to send seeds to households in time for spring planting. Either way, the upshot is that everyone is now entitled to several free seeds.

The Environment Ministry’s seeds originate from four native wildflower species – Sweet Alyssum, Red Corn Poppy, Chamomile and Borage. Agius’s seeds originate from 11 flowers – Zinnia, ‘Pot Marigolds’, Verbascum, Digitalis, Lavatera, Lupins, Tagetes, Aster, Rudbeckia, Scabiosa and Cosmos. People will therefore be able to plant 15 types of flowers in their gardens without having to leave the house or pay a cent; something to smile about during these tough times. Will you test out your green fingers this spring?