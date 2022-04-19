Sheep Farm On Pristine ODZ Land In Għasri Recommended For Approval

A development application for a sheep farm on a stretch of pristine ODZ land in Għasri has been recommended for approval by the Planning Authority.

The proposal is requesting permission for the construction of a new sheep farm to serve as a relocation of the applicant’s current farming activity at Tal-Imdawra in Wied tal-Ort, Għasri.

The Għasri local council had formally objected to the development proposal, saying that the proposed site is clearly located within an ODZ area with the soil of good agricultural quality.

“The proposed development will also seriously impinge on the characteristics of the locality and will permanently scar the entrance to the village,” the Għasri local council said.

The area, known as Ta’ Żjażra, is situated along Triq Karm Caruana, meaning that anyone entering the locality would be greeted by an eyesore. The proposed development would take up around 3,800 square metres of ODZ land.