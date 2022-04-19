Sheep Farm On Pristine ODZ Land In Għasri Recommended For Approval
A development application for a sheep farm on a stretch of pristine ODZ land in Għasri has been recommended for approval by the Planning Authority.
The proposal is requesting permission for the construction of a new sheep farm to serve as a relocation of the applicant’s current farming activity at Tal-Imdawra in Wied tal-Ort, Għasri.
The Għasri local council had formally objected to the development proposal, saying that the proposed site is clearly located within an ODZ area with the soil of good agricultural quality.
“The proposed development will also seriously impinge on the characteristics of the locality and will permanently scar the entrance to the village,” the Għasri local council said.
The area, known as Ta’ Żjażra, is situated along Triq Karm Caruana, meaning that anyone entering the locality would be greeted by an eyesore. The proposed development would take up around 3,800 square metres of ODZ land.
The application also runs counter to the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development (SPED) policy, as well as the Rural Policy Design Guidelines (RPDG).
“It is clear that the proposed development should not be positively considered since it runs contrary to the provisions of Sped and also the RPDG,” the local council had said.
“Scheduled locations (Class A or Class B Area/Site of Archaeological Importance, and/or Level 1 or 2 Area of Ecological Importance/Site of Scientific Importance) are in principle considered inappropriate locations unless it can be duly demonstrated through the necessary assessment that the development does not compromise the site scheduling characteristics,” it emphasised.
The farm is being built with the plan to house 92 female adult sheep, as well as two rams and followers, also including all the necessary facilities for a viable sheep milking farm.
The development application is now awaiting the final decision.
What do you make of this application?