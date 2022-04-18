Six Football Grounds Of Garigue And Fields Gone: Wied Żnuber ‘Miniature’ Airstrip Plans Unveiled

Initial plans for the airstrip outlined that a total of 12,300 sqm would be taken up, but this has now changed to the whopping amount of 44,000 sqm, which is said to be the equivalent of six and a half football grounds.

This came about due to a Freedom of Information request which was submitted by Times of Malta , which led to the secret agreement document being obtained.

After months of uncertainty on the miniature airstrip which is being proposed in Wied Żnuber, shocking revelations have been unveiled, including the plan’s relocation to a 44,000 square metre site.

The contract also details that the site touches upon a Natura 2000 site, where such development is supposedly not allowed.

According to Malta’s planning policies, an airstrip development is not one that can be done in such an area. Therefore, if done, this would be an illegal development that goes against the same policies approved by the Government.

The relocation is said to have been necessary due to the Ħal Far Model Flying Association base being closed to areas that are being industrially developed.

Plans for the airstrip were announced at the signing of an agreement between the government agency INDIS and an airplane model association. The project was planned in secret and escaped public consultation but is expected to have major environmental and social impacts. The proposed site being a garigue would also require extensive landfills to accommodate a long tarmac strip and clubhouse. The loud and incessant noise of model remote control airplanes would drastically increase light and noise pollution in the area and destroy the serenity of the valley and surrounding cliffs. The site is also home to a number of historical remains including a dolmen, a military shelter, ancient water canals and prehistoric recipients used in burial rites. Moviment Graffitti is also organising a cultural nature walk to the site of Wied Żnuber in Birżebbuġa, with the meeting point set next to the Bengħajsa church in Birżebbuġa.

