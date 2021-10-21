د . إAEDSRر . س

Six Maltese Memes Perfectly Summing Up The Ridiculousness Of Alex Agius Saliba’s Hunting ‘Research’ Post

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba put up a Facebook post yesterday to congratulate the start of a “new season of research for bird trappers” saying that “the season of research opens today”.

Obviously, this led to an absolute avalanche of spicy Maltese memes reacting in classic Maltese style.

Here are some of the best memes and reactions that emerged from Saliba’s post:

1. The moment all researchers have been waiting for

2. Is it a hobby, or a vice?

3. I’m kind of a big deal around here

4. Maybe science really has gone too far

5. And who doesn’t like waking up to the explosive sound of research in the morning?

6. Load my research stick and call me Monica Bellucci

With hunting being called research by an MEP in 2021, who knows what we’ll be seeing in 2022.

Which were your favourite ones? 

