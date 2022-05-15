Sliema Council Pledges Legal Action To Remove Boutique Cafe’s New ‘Metal Box’ From The Strand 

“The Council had objected to this structure obstructing pedestrians at the Strand,” mayor John Pillow said. “Our objection was ignored.”

Sliema’s local council has pledged to take legal action to remove a “metal box” enclosure that has been erected on The Strand as part of a new boutique cafe.

“We are now going to take other legal avenues to prevent this obscenity further ruining our town. We expect the authorities to heed our request for Sliema residents and visitors and not to allow a free for all.”

The metal enclosure is part of a new boutique cafe in the centre of Sliema that is being built by Sunday in Scotland, a popular artisanal chocolate label.

It has proven to be extremely controversial, with nearby businesses complaining with Times of Malta that the structure is obstructing the view of their own establishments and people warning it has further limited pedestrian access.

