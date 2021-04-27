Sliema Local Council Calls For More Rubbish Collection Times As Promenade Litter Problems Persist

Photos sent to Lovin Malta show the promenade covered in litter, primarily takeaway boxes and broken glass, with bins overflowing and even some acts of vandalism.

Sliema Local Council is calling for more rubbish collection times as litter and takeaway boxes continue to pollute the locality’s promenade.

The litter problem was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, with restaurants open only for takeaway and people taking to the streets to gather and socialise. Now, the local council is asking for an additional collection time from Malta’s Cleansing and Maintenance Division.

“They do three collections a day, but the last collection is around four o’clock in the afternoon which is too early because people are still out and buying stuff,” Sliema’s mayor Anthony Chircop told Lovin Malta.

“It is not enough especially on the weekends, we’re putting pressure on them to add another collection,” he said.

Last year, Lovin Malta reported how a park in Qui-Si-Sana turned into a makeshift dumpster following a weekend of partying in the area. The park even posed a health hazard for fitness enthusiasts and residents in the area, with broken glass scattered across the floor.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the Cleansing Department for a comment.

