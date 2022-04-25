‘Soil-Cement’ Was Actually Used For Ċikku Fenech’s Former Field In Mosta, District MPs Say

“This material is natural, totally permeable, totally recyclable, and non-toxic. Yet, still suitable for wheelchairs, strollers and bikes,” she said.

“It is actually a natural ground stabilised material made of soil, gravel and other aggregates intended to softly age with the rest of the garden with time. This also allows grass vegetation to colonise the same paths,” a spokesperson for Minister Dalli told Lovin Malta.

This comes following multiple complaints which were made by environmentalists after it appeared that quite a large portion of the field was covered in what appeared to be concrete.

Answering questions sent by Lovin Malta, Minister for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise Miriam Dalli confirmed that it is actually a natural ground stabilised material made of soil, gravel and other aggregates.

Ċikku Fenech’s former field and olive tree orchard in Mosta which was set for a transformation have actually been covered by a new material called soil-cement.

“In line with the sustainable aspects of the project, over 40% of the material being used is derived from recyclable material or material which can be reused. The ultimate aim of the project is to turn a space – originally scheduled for development – into a green lung accessible to all visitors. The project includes small communal agricultural plots,” she said.

Lovin Malta also reached out to Labour MP Romilda Baldacchino Zarb, who is also the former mayor of Mosta, and PN MPs and leader Bernard Grech and David Agius.

“The party is informed that during a local council meeting, councillors were given a presentation of the project and were informed that soil-cement will be used for this project. The party encourages the local council to use the most environmentally friendly materials in the execution of this project,” a spokesperson for the Nationalist Party said.

“Undoubtedly as a Mostija who lived and was raised in the area for over 20 years, I well remember the area as it was. An abandoned space and for many years this space was completely inaccessible to the community of Mosta, in an area that is marked for development,” Romilda Baldacchino Zarb told Lovin Malta.

“Therefore, this project was well-received as the site will be made accessible and the government has taken a conscious and important decision to leave land marked for development and invest in it as an open space.”

“Regarding the working method, I would like to note that some interventions were necessary to make the place accessible to all and when the project was announced last August it was explained that the project, including the use of materials, the ecosystems in the abandoned field.”

“Once these principles are upheld, this should be a project that will ultimately benefit the community,” she concluded.

Alex Muscat, who announced the project while serving as Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship, did not reply to questions sent.

