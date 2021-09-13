‘Solar Farms Cannot Be Built On Agricultural Land’ Says Environment Minister In Response To Proposed Projects

Malta’s solar farm policy doesn’t permit their construction on agricultural land, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia clarified this afternoon in an interview with MaltaToday.

Solar farms are currently in the spotlight of environmental discussions of Malta, with various permits finding strict opposition from farmers and residents of the surrounding areas.

While referring to the Solar Farm Policy, Farrugia has reiterated that as it is currently, the construction of solar farms on agricultural land is prohibited.

The minister encouraged investors to consider sites such as abandoned quarries, disused landfills, industrial land, roofs, and car parks for the construction of solar farms, but stressed that agricultural land was “off-limits”.

Farrugia had previously appeared to defend the development of solar farms on agricultural land, responding to a question on the subject during an interview with Lovin Malta last month with an “as opposed to what?” reply.

In recent weeks, two massive solar farm developments, disguised as greenhouses, have been proposed on ODZ land.

The proposed development of Mgarr will see a bit more than 43,000 sqm of arable land gone, with the Burmarrad permit set to take up more than 25,000 sqm of agricultural land. Both permits were applied for by the same person, a shareholder of the local solar energy company Electrofix.

The proposed projects are still awaiting consideration from the Planning Authority.

