Sports Village On 207,000 Sqm Of ODZ Land Goes Unnoticed During Malta’s Election

A development application for a massive multipurpose sports village on ODZ land in the limits of Attard has surfaced as everyone’s attention continues to be taken up by the buzz of the ongoing electoral campaign. The application, which was filed by Michael Spiteri on behalf of Mediterranean Flower Products LTD, is set to take up the whopping amount of 207,000 sqm, situated within the Outside Development Zone (ODZ).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

As indicated within the public application form, the proposed multipurpose sports village includes; a full-size rugby pitch, a half-size scrum training pitch, two full-size football pitches, a half-size intensive training pitch, a sprint track, five tennis courts, one tennis show-court, four paddle tennis courts, an indoor sports complex, football and rugby club, tennis club. And that’s not all, the application also includes, a sports health club, a sports rehabilitation clinic, sports hotel (Class 3B), indoor and outdoor garden centre, commercial area (Class 4B and 4D), surface and underground parking, as well as extensive landscaping. The site is situated within the same location as the previous Flower Power garden centre, which was abandoned back in October 2010. It touches upon the roads of Triq Durumblat, Ta’ Xkora, Ta’ L-Iskalun, within the limits of Ta’ Qali in Attard. It’s not the first time that an application was made for a sports village in this location, with a previous application in 2019 being withdrawn “at the request of the applicant”.

Although the architect was on the previous application is the same as this one, Edwin Mintoff, the applicant on the previous application was Andrew Howard, on behalf of Earslbury Consulting Limited. Although the applicant does not appear to be the owner of the site, it was specified by the applicant that “I am not an owner of the entire site, but I am authorised to carry out such proposed development through an agreement with the owner”, therefore indicating that there is an agreement in place. This development application might very well be one of the biggest development applications that were ever filed in Malta within a location that is considered to be ODZ. The application is currently awaiting recommendation from the Planning Authority board, with representations being accepted until 8th April. Share to raise awareness