Start Of Green Gozo? Island Launches New 100% Electric And 100% Free Buses

Gozo has started using its first fully electric buses as a shuttle service transporting people to the Mġarr ferries.

Operating between 5am till 9am, the six buses will depart from the Xewkija Heliport and drive straight to Mġarr, where passengers will be able to catch the Gozo Ferry to Ċirkewwa or the fast ferry to Valletta.

They will depart from Xewkija every ten minutes between 5am and 8am and between 3pm and 6pm, and every half an hour in the remaining hours.

“These electric buses are targeted at Gozitans workers and students who travel to Malta to work or study, as well as everyone who wants to travel to Malta without a car,” Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said.