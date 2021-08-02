Startup Planning To Provide Renewable Energy To 6,000 Homes In Gozo And Malta With Octopus-Like Offshore Platform

A platform resembling an octopus is being developed in order to provide 6,000 homes in Gozo and Malta with clean, renewable energy.

The platform, designed and developed by startup Octoteq, can provide energy wherever it is deployed – and Gozo-based CEO Petr Bajer is planning to start off the project in Malta and Gozo.

Octoteq patented a solution combining all three renewable sources of energy: wind, wave and solar. With Gozo and Malta being rich in all three, the islands make for an ideal location to get the project started.

The free-flow shapes of the platform are in fact inspired by an octopus, and the platform blends in with the surroundings on the surface and below the water. The design thereby keeps the marine environment in mind, aiming to protect the environment and minimise the damage to the habitat.

The Octoteq project has support of the European institutions within the Green Deal and Horizon Europe frameworks. Running as a remote operation, the project is decentralised, meaning the team is located in numerous European countries.