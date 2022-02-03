‘Stop Ruining Gozo’: Għasri Residents And Local Council Object To Application For Poultry Farm On ODZ Land

Residents of the rural locality of Għasri along with environmental NGOs have formally objected to a Planning Authority application for a poultry farm with ancillary facilities being proposed on ODZ land. The site currently consists of an agricultural field that is used for cultivation and is situated on the outskirts of the village of Għasri outside the development zone and in an area of high landscape value. “Please stop giving out permits for developments in ODZ. As a taxpayer I beg you to protect what little is left of the environment and don’t encourage ecocide!” one representation reads.

The proposed development is that of a new farm, which, including the ancillary facilities, would result in the take-up of approximately 660 square meters of agricultural land. It would also lead to a loss of the rural character of the current site. “A chicken farm shouldn’t be permissible on a pristine valley,” another resident said. The Environment Resources Authority (ERA) found that the proposed development is “of concern from an environmental point of view, especially when noting site context, which is relatively free from development and located adjacent to a valley”. Environmental NGO Din l-Art Helwa objected to the proposed development, mainly emphasising that it goes against multiple objectives listed within the Rural Policy and Design Guidance (RPDG) and the Strategic Plan for Environment & Development (SPED). Apart from that, the applicant and the site are not registered within the Agriculture Directorate or the Veterinary and Phytosanitary Regulation Division (VRD). “In view that the applicant and site are not registered with the Agriculture Directorate, and the applicant is not registered with the VRD, this planning application is deemed objectionable, raising concerns about the scope behind such an application,” it said.

Visuals of the proposed development

The local council of Għasri also objected to the development, mainly making reference to the RPDG and the SPED objectives that the proposed development is in breach of. "I would like to ask the Planning Authority not to give development permits for buildings in ODZ in order to protect the small amount of green agriculture land left to our population. This farm can be located in a brown land site where damage has already occurred to the land. There are alternatives. Reject this application. Stop using up ODZ land – please for everyone's sake," another resident said. Many objectors have also listed the title of the development as misleading, as "currently, there is absolutely nothing on-site connected with any poultry farm. The site is undeveloped rural land, and it is vital that the sprawl of development within rural areas must stop". Apart from being within an area of high landscape value, the site is also at the top of a Category A valley and it is identified as a Proposed Level 3-Ecology within the Gozo local plans. The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage also said it is not favourable to the development, given that the site is located 225 metres from the historic Chapel of Patronage of the Virgin and an adjacent small hamlet. A natural spring can also be found within a hundred-metre radius of the proposed development. Some residents also voiced their concerns regarding the increase in foul smells and insects such as flies and mosquitos which a new poultry farm would definitely bring. The development is now awaiting the final decision by the Planning Authority.