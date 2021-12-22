‘Stop Stealing From Our Children’: Residents Protest Against Proposed Civic Centre Development Instead Of Garden

“Stealing from children is literally the lowest thing that can be done, and that is exactly what they are doing,” a parent who attended the protest told Lovin Malta.

The plans were submitted by the mayor of Marsaxlokk to develop a civic centre instead of the school garden which is currently filled with mature trees.

Residents, schoolchildren and parents gathered outside the St Thomas More Primary School earlier today to protest against the new developments that would see a school garden turned into a civic centre.

Activist group Moviment Graffiti as well as BirdLife Malta also attended the protest.

“I went to the protest today because I worry about my children not getting enough time in nature, it’s unhealthy. My three-year-old has developed asthma recently and the air quality or lack of it, is not helping,” she said.

“When they are at school, I feel like they are in their safe place, although there is already a tower crane hanging over their yard in place of a few very old carob trees that the kids used to find shade under,” she explained.

The parent also described the situation as extremely sad and spoke of how nature is vital for our health.

The proposed development includes shifting of existing mature trees to make space for a community centre, offices to be used by the Local Council, a public library, and a public hall, as well as take-up of a large portion of the school’s garden.

Lovin Malta has been in contact with both residents and also parents of children attending the school, as they are heavily opposing the development.

BirdLife Malta has also opposed the development, and marine biologist Alan Deidun also urged the local council to not take up available open green spaces.

So far, around 150 objections have been submitted opposing the development.

Share to raise awareness over what’s happening in Marsaxlokk