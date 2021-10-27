Sunken Boats And Over 200 Glass Bottles: Żibel Complete Another Successful Ocean Bed Clean Up In Xemxija
Environmental NGO Żibel has completed yet another successful ocean bed clean-up in Xemxija, collecting over one tonne of waste.
The organisation took to Xemxija again to relieve the sea bed of the heavy waste that has been buried deep down there for years.
“In this area, most of these items come from bad weather. More foresight and awareness would definitely go a long way here,” Żibel said, in reference to waste that gets dragged into the sea.
Four sunken boat tenders were resurfaced, along with three boat batteries and over 200 glass bottles.
The clean-up was spread over the duration of four hours and saw a total of 42 volunteers participating, from divers and freedivers to coastal volunteers.
“A fat well done to the 40+ volunteers who showed up, this wouldn’t have been possible without you!” the organisation said.
A total of 1,124kg of waste was collected, including 23kg of ocean plastic, 109kg of glass, 389kg of metal, 108kg of tires, and 99kg of fishing gear.
Żibel is one of Malta’s leading environmental NGOs with the aim of reducing the overall waste generated on our islands and helping to restore our natural environment to its most natural state.
