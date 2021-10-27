د . إAEDSRر . س

Sunken Boats And Over 200 Glass Bottles: Żibel Complete Another Successful Ocean Bed Clean Up In Xemxija

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Environmental NGO Żibel has completed yet another successful ocean bed clean-up in Xemxija, collecting over one tonne of waste.

The organisation took to Xemxija again to relieve the sea bed of the heavy waste that has been buried deep down there for years.

“In this area, most of these items come from bad weather. More foresight and awareness would definitely go a long way here,” Żibel said, in reference to waste that gets dragged into the sea. 

Boats resurfaced from the sea bed

Boats resurfaced from the sea bed

Four sunken boat tenders were resurfaced, along with three boat batteries and over 200 glass bottles.

The clean-up was spread over the duration of four hours and saw a total of 42 volunteers participating, from divers and freedivers to coastal volunteers.

“A fat well done to the 40+ volunteers who showed up, this wouldn’t have been possible without you!” the organisation said. 

A total of 1,124kg of waste was collected, including 23kg of ocean plastic, 109kg of glass, 389kg of metal, 108kg of tires, and 99kg of fishing gear.

Żibel is one of Malta’s leading environmental NGOs with the aim of reducing the overall waste generated on our islands and helping to restore our natural environment to its most natural state.

Share to raise awareness

READ NEXT: Supporters Send Croissants And Coffee To Repubblika As They Camp Outside Police Depot In The Rain

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's either shooting film or out at sea. She's passionate about society and the culture that made her. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All