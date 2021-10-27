Sunken Boats And Over 200 Glass Bottles: Żibel Complete Another Successful Ocean Bed Clean Up In Xemxija

Environmental NGO Żibel has completed yet another successful ocean bed clean-up in Xemxija, collecting over one tonne of waste.

The organisation took to Xemxija again to relieve the sea bed of the heavy waste that has been buried deep down there for years.

“In this area, most of these items come from bad weather. More foresight and awareness would definitely go a long way here,” Żibel said, in reference to waste that gets dragged into the sea.