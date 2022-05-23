Watch: Two Swimmers Complete Gozo-Malta Route Ahead Of Neil Agius’ Ocean Festival Next Weekend
Two swimmers have completed the 6km Gozo to Malta crossing as a teaser ahead of next weekend’s big charity swim.
Ultra-endurance record-breaking swimmer and Olympian Neil Agius is organising the Ocean Festival, where a large group of his students are set to take on the great challenge.
Luke Frendo and Joe Galea tested out the waters today, leading up to next Saturday’s Ocean Festival, where 70 swimmers will be doing the route while assisted by a number of kayaks.
“Both Luke and Joe looked strong throughout the swim,” Neil Agius told Lovin Malta. “The training program worked well and now looking forward to next weekend’s Ocean festival where 70 swimmers will be crossing the channel assisted by 40+ kayaks,” he explained.
“I’d like to introduce to you my world, of challenging the human mind and mindset, whilst being fully immersed in nature,” Agius said while introducing the new project.
“It’s not about how fast you are, or how good you are, it’s about coming together and creating something special,” he said.
The purpose of the Ocean Festival is to explore the pristine waters and seascapes of Malta & Gozo by embarking on unique swimming challenges, celebrating and protecting our sea.
“Together, we will bring a community of like-minded people who motivate each other to push past their limits to reach peak performance levels of fitness and wellbeing, while also learning to love and protect our Sea,” the event description reads.
The first Ocean Festival is the infamous 6km channel swim from Gozo to Malta. All swimmers will arrive on the beach to a festive vibe to celebrate, network, and share a beer, smoothie and some food.
The festival aims to combine nature, sport and community into one, a first for the Maltese islands.
Stay tuned for more updates on the day of the big challenge!
Share to raise awareness