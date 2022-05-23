Watch: Two Swimmers Complete Gozo-Malta Route Ahead Of Neil Agius’ Ocean Festival Next Weekend

Two swimmers have completed the 6km Gozo to Malta crossing as a teaser ahead of next weekend’s big charity swim.

Ultra-endurance record-breaking swimmer and Olympian Neil Agius is organising the Ocean Festival, where a large group of his students are set to take on the great challenge.

Luke Frendo and Joe Galea tested out the waters today, leading up to next Saturday’s Ocean Festival, where 70 swimmers will be doing the route while assisted by a number of kayaks.

“Both Luke and Joe looked strong throughout the swim,” Neil Agius told Lovin Malta. “The training program worked well and now looking forward to next weekend’s Ocean festival where 70 swimmers will be crossing the channel assisted by 40+ kayaks,” he explained.