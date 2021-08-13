‘The Death Of A Gentle Giant’: Loggerhead Turtle Washes Up Dead On Gozitan Shore

“The death of a gentle giant.. seems like a direct hit from a boat or jet ski,” he said. “The sea has become too dangerous for creatures such as marine turtles which have to surface at one point and which are surveying the coast at this time of the year in their search for a nesting beach.”

A loggerhead turtle has been found dead in Ħondoq ir-Rummien, Gozo, most probably injured after being struck.

He speculated that the turtle was most probably killed by a direct hit from a boat or a jetski.

Deidun also stressed that the sea has become too busy and dangerous for creatures such as marine turtles to successfully and safely complete their search for a nesting beach.

Marine turtles migrate annually to the mating sites and feeding grounds and are often spotted in Maltese waters around this time of the year. The females often travel to sandy beaches for nesting while the males always roam the waters.

Plastic pollution and climate change are severely affecting turtle populations. They are a species deeply in need of our safeguarding. Recently, a turtle named Diana was rehabilitated and released by animal activists into Maltese waters.