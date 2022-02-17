The End Of Xlendi As We Know It: Disputed Apartment Block Completed

Today the apartment block is in its final stages as construction work is soon to be completed for the block.

A few months back, the demolition of one of the last traditional boathouses was announced, shocking people from all over Malta and Gozo.

Xlendi, a quaint seaside village in Gozo, has officially been eternally transformed, with the disputed six-storey apartment block that replaced one of its last boathouses soon completed.

While a parliamentary petition was also filed in an effort of saving the staple qualities of the town, the boathouse was demolished nonetheless and construction work on the site commenced around three months ago.

The plans for the new site initially emerged in October, and although many NGOs attempted to save the boathouse, this was not successful.

The plans which were approved by the Planning Authority, saw the boathouse demolished, with a restaurant set to replace the ground floor and first floor levels, with four overlying apartments.

A case officer initially said that the application should be approved, but reversed the decision once concerns over a lack of parking spaces were addressed.

Back in November, exclusive footage was sent to Lovin Malta showing the exact moment of the gruesome demolition which saw the boathouse destroyed within minutes.

Within the last four months, Xlendi lost one of the last gems and gained a massive apartment block that is already sticking out like a sore thumb.

