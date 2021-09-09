‘The Fight Continues’: Protest Swim Against The Marsaskala Marina Announced For Saturday

A second protest against the controversial proposed Marsaskala marina has been called by activist NGO Moviment Graffitti in collaboration with concerned residents.

The protest is set to happen next Saturday at 4pm, where protestors will swim together against the yacht marina.

“Together with residents of Marsaskala and all those who have the town at heart, we are going to continue our fight against plans for a yacht marina in the locality, and this time we’ll be protesting with a difference,” said Moviment Graffitti.

The activist group is encouraging everyone to participate in this protest swim so that the message can be as loud and clear as possible.

“The public will not accept that a few rich people steal its public spaces,” said the pressure group.

The meeting place is at the Simenta situated in Triq is-Salini, Marsaskala.

Moviment Graffitti are also stressing this project will come with unprecedented damage towards the surrounding environment, with huge parts of the seabed to be covered.

This will lead to great environmental loss as land reclamation of up to two and a half football pitches of seabed will need to be undertaken.