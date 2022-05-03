‘The Fight Continues’: Recommendation For Sheep Farm On Pristine ODZ Land In Għasri Suspended
The Planning Authority’s recommendation for approval for a development application for a sheep farm on a stretch of pristine ODZ land in Għasri has been suspended today.
This comes following the Għasri local council’s formal stance against the project, saying that the proposed site is clearly located within an ODZ area with soil of good agricultural quality.
“As the mayor in the representation of the local council I just attended the board hearing for PA/00887/20 where we presented our objection to this project and all other similar projects that intend to construct new farms in Ghasri,” Għasri mayor Daniel Attard wrote in a social media post.
“We managed to suspend the recommendation for approval and the board will be conducting a site visit to determine whether this project and other similar projects should proceed. The fight continues,” he said.
“The proposed development will also seriously impinge on the characteristics of the locality and will permanently scar the entrance to the village,” the Għasri local council said.
The area, known as Ta’ Żjażra, is situated along with Triq Karm Caruana, meaning that anyone entering the locality would be greeted by an eyesore. The proposed development would take up around 3,800 square metres of ODZ land.
The application also runs counter to the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development (SPED) policy, as well as the Rural Policy Design Guidelines (RPDG).
“It is clear that the proposed development should not be positively considered since it runs contrary to the provisions of Sped and also the RPDG,” the local council had said.
“Scheduled locations (Class A or Class B Area/Site of Archaeological Importance, and/or Level 1 or 2 Area of Ecological Importance/Site of Scientific Importance) are in principle considered inappropriate locations unless it can be duly demonstrated through the necessary assessment that the development does not compromise the site scheduling characteristics,” it emphasised.
The farm is being built with the plan to house 92 female adult sheep, as well as two rams and followers, also including all the necessary facilities for a viable sheep milking farm.
The PA will now be conducting a site visit to determine whether this project and any other similar ones should proceed.
What do you make of this recent development?