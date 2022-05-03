‘The Fight Continues’: Recommendation For Sheep Farm On Pristine ODZ Land In Għasri Suspended

The Planning Authority’s recommendation for approval for a development application for a sheep farm on a stretch of pristine ODZ land in Għasri has been suspended today.

This comes following the Għasri local council’s formal stance against the project, saying that the proposed site is clearly located within an ODZ area with soil of good agricultural quality.

“As the mayor in the representation of the local council I just attended the board hearing for PA/00887/20 where we presented our objection to this project and all other similar projects that intend to construct new farms in Ghasri,” Għasri mayor Daniel Attard wrote in a social media post.

“We managed to suspend the recommendation for approval and the board will be conducting a site visit to determine whether this project and other similar projects should proceed. The fight continues,” he said.