This Idyllic Mediterranean Island Uses Boats, Not Cars, And Malta Could Learn A Lesson

A Maltese tourist who visited Hydra this summer fell in love with the island. “When I heard there was a tiny Greek island, around the size of Gozo, that had banned all cars, I immediately knew I had to visit it.”

The only exceptions to the no-wheeled-vehicles rule are emergency vehicles, like fire trucks and ambulance, as well as rubbish collection trucks.

From building materials and bathtubs to bottled water, these funky animals make sure everything gets where it’s supposed to go.

Without cars, mopeds and even bicycles, there are practically no roads on the island. This island has an alternative way of going places: boats and donkeys. While water taxis can take you just about anywhere, donkeys are the main way to transport items.

The Greek island of Hydra, just a two-hour ferry ride away from Athens, is around the same size as Gozo – but it doesn’t have cars, as wheeled vehicles are forbidden.

Reimagine your average Wednesday morning traffic jam: instead of fuming cars packed on a tiny road, it could be three donkeys and a fisherman.

The island is a favourite for tourists and celebrities alike, who love the island for its idyllic environment. While the place remains unpestered by air pollution, it also respects the natural surroundings.

“The only way to get around Hydra is on foot, by boat or by donkey, which means you can walk in the middle of the road without any fear, and the lack of traffic noise allows you to actually hear yourself think. It’s mentally and emotionally refreshing,” the Maltese tourist said.

You can call a water taxi to pick you up wherever you are, which ensures there are plenty of beautiful spots to have a relaxing swim.

But surprisingly, there aren’t many swimming pools on the Mediterranean isle. That’s because the people deeply care about the island’s preservation, and swimming pools are technically banned.

The beauty of Hydra is stumbling upon hidden gems while getting lost in the unnamed streets, which is proof of how comfortable it can be living on a car-free island.

“Besides the lack of traffic, Hydra’s buildings are all built in perfect harmony with their surroundings. Construction makes the island looks more, not less, beautiful.”

Of course, Malta and even Gozo couldn’t switch to donkeys and water taxis only, as Hydra’s population is almost 300 times smaller than Malta’s. But more populated cities, like Ljubljana, have also successfully implemented car-free policies.

“These are the kind of tourist destinations Malta is competing against, and while we have our own little gem in Gozo, we’re destroying it bit by bit.”

Maybe Hydra’s model isn’t a viable option for Malta, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t spark a discussion. In fact, Malta already has similar initiatives, as 42 localities are starting to pedestrianise their streets.

“The people in charge of designing Gozo’s future should really pay a visit to Hydra to learn a few lessons about how to preserve a Mediterranean island,” the Maltese visitor said.

Sliema’s Annunciation Square might go car-free on weekends, as the Local Councillor promised to propose such a policy. And last month, the Ħaż-Żebbuġ Pjazza went car-free for one Saturday evening in a bid to promote the use of open spaces.

Do you think more of Malta’s localities could use car-free times and days?