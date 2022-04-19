‘This Is Not The Hunting We Defend’: FKNK React To Shooting Of Protected Birds In Delimara

“To us, anyone who participates in such actions is not a hunter. We do not consider them to be a part of us,” he said.

“These actions are not what hunting is about. This is not the practice that the FKNK defends,” Micallef told Lovin Malta.

FKNK President Lucas Micallef has reacted to BirdLife Malta’s footage of protected Marsh-Harriers being illegally shot last night in Delimara.

“We are not happy about this and we completely condemn it, as we do with hunting which is not sustainable,” Micallef stressed.

“These hunters have zero respect towards the environment, and by extension zero respect towards us hunters,” he concluded.

Night vision footage captured by BirdLife Malta and sent to Lovin Malta shows the moment a trio of hunters shot down a number of birds, with four of them being found injured today and one dead.

“The protected birds of prey were trying to roost in the valley and were illegally targeted during the night. BirdLife Malta teams remained on site overnight following reports that the birds were roosting in the area yesterday afternoon,” BirdLife explained.

BirdLife Malta is now demanding that Prime Minister Robert Abela should take it on himself to make sure that vetting of the lists of protected species in hunters’ collections commences immediately.

What do you make of the FKNK’s comments?